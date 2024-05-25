Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.39 and last traded at $33.39. 571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.
Exchange Income Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
