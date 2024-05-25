European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

ERE.UN opened at C$2.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$208.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.21. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.