Equities Analysts Set Expectations for United States Steel Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE X opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.06. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,280,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,952,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,529,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $50,912,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,840,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.