EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Trading 17.9% Higher

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49.

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

