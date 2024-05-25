EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-8.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.675-3.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.550-8.950 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

