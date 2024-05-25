Energi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $756,041.79 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $756,041.79 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00055298 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000991 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,774,006 coins and its circulating supply is 76,774,432 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

