Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.31.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,065. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.