Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPC. Barclays increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 83,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

