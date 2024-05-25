Echelon Wealth Partners Boosts Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$13.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

CMG stock traded up C$1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.41. 315,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,727. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$6.21 and a twelve month high of C$12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$404,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $2,020,420. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

