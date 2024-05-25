e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.200-3.250 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ELF opened at $191.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.77.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,890,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

