Drilling Tools International (DTI) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) is one of 23 public companies in the "Oil & gas field machinery" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Drilling Tools International to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drilling Tools International’s peers have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Drilling Tools International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drilling Tools International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Drilling Tools International Competitors 166 1362 1566 44 2.47

Valuation & Earnings

Drilling Tools International currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 50.41%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 26.08%. Given Drilling Tools International’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Drilling Tools International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Drilling Tools International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Drilling Tools International $152.03 million $14.75 million 14.07 Drilling Tools International Competitors $4.60 billion -$174.24 million 6.08

Drilling Tools International’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Drilling Tools International. Drilling Tools International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Drilling Tools International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drilling Tools International 8.21% 14.88% 9.04% Drilling Tools International Competitors 3.87% 7.86% 4.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Drilling Tools International peers beat Drilling Tools International on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

