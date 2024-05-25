DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) versus Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Head to Head Survey

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.96% -10.51%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $309.85 million 2.46 $72.27 million N/A N/A Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$5.66 million ($0.06) -29.17

This table compares DRDGOLD and Platinum Group Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DRDGOLD and Platinum Group Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

DRDGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.14%. Given DRDGOLD’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Risk and Volatility

DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Platinum Group Metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

