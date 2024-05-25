Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Up 2.9% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $46.71 and last traded at $46.40. 247,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 886,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

