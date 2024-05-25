Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Sells £923,607.37 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.58), for a total value of £923,607.37 ($1,173,878.20).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 210.40 ($2.67) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,315.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 194.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLG. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.39) to GBX 219 ($2.78) in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.70).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

