Decred (DCR) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $20.55 or 0.00029767 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $330.49 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00092523 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012294 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.28 or 0.70084150 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,080,171 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

