D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $420,457,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,114,000 after buying an additional 1,005,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after buying an additional 683,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 150.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 513,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $60.49. 2,730,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,116. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

