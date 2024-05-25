D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 9,015 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 442.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. 158,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,270. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.