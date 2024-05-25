D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,353 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 42.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,832,000 after purchasing an additional 74,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in UFP Industries by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 257.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 107,477 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,500. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.37. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,437,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,415 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

