D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,348 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.10% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 107,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 1,758,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,369. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

