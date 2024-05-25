D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 353 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,517,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.41.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,771 shares of company stock worth $8,985,497. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6 %

SHW traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,539. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $223.28 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.58.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

