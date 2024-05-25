D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 115.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,863 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,065. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.