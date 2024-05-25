D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.70 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 131,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 185.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 29.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,585,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,807. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

