D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,497 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.13% of Mercury General worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mercury General by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,662,000 after purchasing an additional 79,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 66,574 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 334,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 26,195 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Price Performance

NYSE MCY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $59.89.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.63. Mercury General had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Further Reading

