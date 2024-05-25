D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.16 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after buying an additional 136,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after buying an additional 939,567 shares during the last quarter. Cornell University purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.37. 3,040,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,476. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

