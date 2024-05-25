D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.18. 99,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

