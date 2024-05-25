D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded up $13.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $779.06. The company had a trading volume of 548,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,077. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.89. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $418.12 and a 1-year high of $790.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

