Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $293.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $280.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.47 and a 200-day moving average of $236.45. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $157.85 and a one year high of $286.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

