CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 109.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,375 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for about 0.7% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.34% of CoStar Group worth $122,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

