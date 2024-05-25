Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. 2,282,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.