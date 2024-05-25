Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.94. 3,252,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

