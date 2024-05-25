Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $17,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $201.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.16. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $205.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

