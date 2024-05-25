CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) CFO Sells $302,082.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CoreCivic Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CXW stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

