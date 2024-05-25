Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells $309,244.96 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $309,244.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,039 shares in the company, valued at $22,277,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $2,104,968.87.

On Friday, March 1st, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $2,161,050.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,134,921.50.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

