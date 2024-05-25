Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells $309,244.96 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $309,244.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,039 shares in the company, valued at $22,277,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 9th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $2,104,968.87.
- On Friday, March 1st, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $2,161,050.39.
- On Monday, February 26th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,134,921.50.
Confluent Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
