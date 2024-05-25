Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Conduent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. Conduent has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $705.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Conduent will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 1,084.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

