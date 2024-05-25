Commerce Bank Sells 987 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after buying an additional 1,430,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,113,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,865,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,989. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $131.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

