Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 61,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 456,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,948,000 after buying an additional 94,528 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.60. 843,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,569. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

