Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.56.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.
