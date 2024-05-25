Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

