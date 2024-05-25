Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Shares Down 0.1%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.38 and last traded at $105.13. Approximately 2,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.24.

Cochlear Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.68.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0336 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

