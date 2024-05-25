Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $9.47 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1,792.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,277 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,185,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,862 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after buying an additional 608,062 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.54. 1,051,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,916. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

