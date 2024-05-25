Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $10.83 Million Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Visteon by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,697,000 after buying an additional 65,593 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Visteon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 421,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,220. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $105.19 and a 12 month high of $159.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.01.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

