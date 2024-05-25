Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of R1 RCM worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,097 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Insider Activity at R1 RCM

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the transaction, the president now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. 1,417,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,109. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About R1 RCM

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Featured Articles

