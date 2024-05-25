Citigroup Boosts Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Price Target to $14.00

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LRMR

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,884,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,900 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 912,458 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.