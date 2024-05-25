Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 220.14%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of CLBT opened at $11.10 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLBT. William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

