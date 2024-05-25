CAE (TSE:CAE) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$34.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.70.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
