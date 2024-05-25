Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vital Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VTLE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Vital Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VTLE opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

