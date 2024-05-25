Brokers Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.09 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins cut their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.15.

BCE stock opened at C$45.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91. The company has a market cap of C$41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a twelve month low of C$43.96 and a twelve month high of C$62.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.74%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

