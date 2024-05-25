Blue Owl Capital Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%.

OBDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBDC. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

