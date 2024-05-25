BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.14. 2,706,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $88.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

