Bitcoin Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,361.15 billion and approximately $421.03 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $69,081.80 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.10 or 0.00713798 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00058025 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00092471 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,703,487 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.