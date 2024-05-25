Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Canoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.79.

GOEV opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. Canoo has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the first quarter valued at $900,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 729,236 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Canoo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

